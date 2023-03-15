Kelowna Rockets look to make it 4 wins in a row in Prince George

The Rockets have five games to go in the regular season

The Kelowna Rockets are in Prince George on Wednesday night (March 15) looking to make it four wins in a row. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

After a three-win weekend, the Kelowna Rockets are back in action on Wednesday night in Prince George.

For the last time this season, the Rockets take on the Prince George Cougars, who beat Kelowna at Prospera Place last Wednesday. Since that matchup, the Rockets have won three straight games and clinched the last playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Despite already making the second season, the Rockets (26-34-3-0) still have seeding to play for with five games to go in the regular season. They are sitting at 55 points on the season while Vancouver is just three points ahead (58) and have six games to go.

This season has been a tough one for the Rockets when facing Prince George. They are 2-6 against them this season, including five straight losses and being outscored 43-23.

Going into Wednesday night, captain Gabriel Szturc is coming off being named the WHL Player of the Week while leading scorer Andrew Cristall has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last eight games.

The team will also be without forward Carson Golder, who is serving a four game suspension. Defenceman Ismail Abougouche’s season is over after requiring season-ending surgery for an upper-body injury, like his teammate Logan Peskett.

Puck drop on Wednesday night at CN Centre in Prince George is at 7:00 p.m.

