Kelowna Rockets lose in overtime to Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia.

The Rockets found the back of the net on just their third shot of the game, 3:20 into the first period. Liam Kindree teed up a shot that Cougars starting goaltender, Taylor Gauthier kicked away, but Erik Gardiner was there to bury the rebound. Kelowna was awarded a power play in the final minutes of the first, but could not capitalize on the chance. The Rockets headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

RELATED: Kelowna to host World Junior pre-tournament game

Prince George responded early in the second frame on a sharp-angle shot off the stick of Cole Moberg that snuck past Rockets starter, Roman Basran. The Cougars took their first lead of the game midway through the period on a power-play marker from Matéj Toman. Prince George was able to hold the 2-1 lead throughout the period.

The Rockets tied the game 55 seconds into the third period. Nolan Foote stopped a clearing attempt and fed it to Kyle Topping in the slot; he passed it off to Lane Zablocki where he put it between the goaltender’s legs. While on the penalty kill the Rockets chased the puck behind the Cougars net, their goaltender attempted to clear the puck, but it wound up on the stick of Kyle Topping giving Kelowna a 3-2 lead eight minutes into the period. The Cougars were able to tie the game late in the third, and with the Cougar’s net empty, Vladislav Mikhalchuk tied it up to force the game into overtime with 16 seconds left.

The two teams went back and forth throughout overtime exchanging thrilling chances. Jackson Leppard dished a pass to Josh Maser to give the Cougars the win with six seconds left.

RELATED: Henrik and Daniel Sedin among 2019 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Kelowna’s record is now 8-12-1-0.

The Rockets six-game road trip now shifts to Alberta. They’ll play back to back nights, first in Red Deer on Friday, Nov. 16 and then Saturday, Nov. 17 in Edmonton.

The Rockets are back home again on Nov.21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place.