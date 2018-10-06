Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

Kaid Oliver #34 of the Victoria Royals back checks Conner Bruggen-Cate #20 of the Kelowna Rockets during second period on Oct. 5 at Prospera Place. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 to the Victoria Royals Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead as Dante Hannoun scored 1:26 into the opening frame. Kaid Oliver extended their lead to two midway through the period but Liam Kindree immediately responded for Kelowna, tucking in his first of the season in his first game back since recovering from injury. The Royals led the Rockets 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, according to a Rockets news release.

READ MORE: 2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Hannoun scored again for the Royals just under five minutes into the middle stanza on a 5-on-3 Victoria power play. The Royals scored another power-play goal midway through the period as D-Jay Jerome looked to have been robbed on the goal line by Rockets netminder James Porter, but following video review officials determined the puck did, in fact, cross the goal line and the Royals led 4-1. Victoria held onto that lead into the final frame, the release said.

In the third, Rockets import defenceman Lassi Thomson blasted a one-timer from the point and found the back of the net to cut the Royals lead to 4-2. Just under three minutes later Leif Mattson brought the Rockets within one but that would be all they could muster as the Royals shut the door for the final 7:29 to edge the Rockets 4-3.

James Porter started for the Rockets making 19 saves on 23 shots as the Rockets outshot the Royals 38-23. Porters record falls to 1-3-0-0.

Kelowna’s record is now 1-6-0-0.

The Rockets head south for a Saturday evening meeting with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 6:05 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

Kelowna is back in action following this weekend on Wednesday, Oct. 10 when they play a rematch of Saturday evening when they host the Thunderbirds at Prospera Place. It’s Hat Trick Wednesday, get your ticket before 2 p.m. Wednesday and for $19.99 you’ll get a hot dog, a pop, and your ticket to the game.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.