Kaid Oliver #34 of the Victoria Royals back checks Conner Bruggen-Cate #20 of the Kelowna Rockets during second period on Oct. 5 at Prospera Place. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

The Rockets are heading south for their game tonight

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 to the Victoria Royals Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead as Dante Hannoun scored 1:26 into the opening frame. Kaid Oliver extended their lead to two midway through the period but Liam Kindree immediately responded for Kelowna, tucking in his first of the season in his first game back since recovering from injury. The Royals led the Rockets 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, according to a Rockets news release.

READ MORE: 2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Hannoun scored again for the Royals just under five minutes into the middle stanza on a 5-on-3 Victoria power play. The Royals scored another power-play goal midway through the period as D-Jay Jerome looked to have been robbed on the goal line by Rockets netminder James Porter, but following video review officials determined the puck did, in fact, cross the goal line and the Royals led 4-1. Victoria held onto that lead into the final frame, the release said.

In the third, Rockets import defenceman Lassi Thomson blasted a one-timer from the point and found the back of the net to cut the Royals lead to 4-2. Just under three minutes later Leif Mattson brought the Rockets within one but that would be all they could muster as the Royals shut the door for the final 7:29 to edge the Rockets 4-3.

James Porter started for the Rockets making 19 saves on 23 shots as the Rockets outshot the Royals 38-23. Porters record falls to 1-3-0-0.

Kelowna’s record is now 1-6-0-0.

The Rockets head south for a Saturday evening meeting with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop on Saturday night is at 6:05 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

Kelowna is back in action following this weekend on Wednesday, Oct. 10 when they play a rematch of Saturday evening when they host the Thunderbirds at Prospera Place. It’s Hat Trick Wednesday, get your ticket before 2 p.m. Wednesday and for $19.99 you’ll get a hot dog, a pop, and your ticket to the game.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Just Posted

Sunny weather ahead for Kelowna

Bring out the sunglasses

Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

The Rockets are heading south for their game tonight

Seether to deliver mix of classics, new songs on Oct. 23

The hard rock band is co-headling alongside Stone Temple Pilots at the SOEC

Lake Country candidates weigh in on waterfront access

Every week, the Calendar will ask candidates questions

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Most Read