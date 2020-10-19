Kelowna Rockets MVP inks deal with Charlotte Checkers

Matthew Wedman was the Kelowna Rockets 2019-20 MVP

Matthew Wedman was selected in the 2019 NHL entry draft by the Florida Panthers. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets 2019-20 MVP Matthew Wedman has scored himself an AHL deal with the Florida Panthers AHL affiliate.

On Monday, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito announced the forward signed a one-year deal to play for the Charlotte Checkers.

Originally selected by Florida in the seventh round (199th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wedman appeared in 310 WHL regular-season games, collecting 211 points (92 goals, 119 assists).

The Rockets acquired Wedman from the Seattle Thunderbirds in December of 2019.

The Edmonton, Alberta product appeared in 35 regular-season games for the Rockets, posting 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).

In addition to being named the Rockets MVP, Wedman was also awarded the Hollis Peirce Award for top defensive forward.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

