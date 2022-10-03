Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

Rockets forward Adam Kydd scores one of his two goals in a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 1, 2022. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

The Kelowna Rockets are officially in the win column.

The WHL squad hit the road for a back-to-back matchup with the Prince George Cougars over the weekend, and despite falling by a score of 6-3 on Friday, Sept. 30, the results the following day were much more in the Rockets’ favour.

It was Kelowna’s game right from the start, notching three unanswered goals in the first period off the sticks of Turner McMillen, Marcus Pacheco and Adam Kydd. Kydd notched his third of the young season late in the second period to put the Rockets up 4-0 heading into the final frame.

Jari Kykkanen’s shutout bid was ended with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, before Gabriel Szturc tacked on one more for the visiting team for a final score of 5-1 Rockets.

Andrew Cristall was given first star of the game honours with four assists, extending his point streak to all three regular season games so far. He, Kydd and Szturc are all in a tie for second in the WHL early point race with seven, trailing just the highly-touted and probable 2023 NHL Draft first overall pick Connor Bedard.

The Rockets are back at home for a pair of games on Oct. 5 and 7 at Prospera Place, facing off against the Victoria Royals and Seattle Thunderbirds respectively. Both puck drops are set for 7p.m.

