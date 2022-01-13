Kelowna Rockets players get NHL Central Scouting nod

Other Okanagan hockey products are also on the list

Two Kelowna Rockets players have made the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings.

Forwards Max Graham of Kelowna and Nolan Flamand of Saskatoon are ranked 168 and 187 respectively. The Midterm Rankings were issued Wednesday (Jan 12) by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

Graham has 7 goals and 9 assists for 16 points in 29 games, while Flamand has 5 goals and 19 assists for 24 points in 29 games.

Other Okanagan hockey products in the Midterm Rankings include Jace Weir Jace (Red Deer Rebels) of Coldstream, ranked 55, and Austin Roest (Everett Silvertips), also of Coldstream, ranked 186.

Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Midterm Rankings. The Swift Current Broncos boast six players to lead all WHL Clubs, while the Prince George Cougars are represented by five players.

A total of 27 WHL forwards find themselves on the Midterm Rankings, joined by 17 WHL defencemen, and nine WHL goaltenders.

NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs.

