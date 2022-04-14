Kelowna Rockets playoff tickets on sale now

The Rockets will take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round

The Kelowna Rockets are back in the playoffs in just over a week, and single-game playoff tickets are on sale as of April 14 at 11 a.m.

This is the first time the WHL playoff teams are competing for the Ed Chynoweth Cup since 2019. The winner of the WHL playoffs will head to the Memorial Cup.

Despite there being one weekend left in the regular season, the Rockets have their opening round match-up set. They’ll be taking on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round. With Seattle being the fourth seed and the Rockets being the fifth seed, Seattle has home-ice advantage and will host games one and two, starting on Friday, April 22.

The Rockets will host games three and four at Prospera Place on Tues. April 26 and Wed. April 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the first two home games at Prospera Place. They are available for purchase at the Rockets box office or at Select Your Tickets.

The full schedule for round one between Kelowna and Seattle breaks down like this:

Game one – Friday, April 22 @ Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center), 7:05 p.m.

Game two – Saturday, April 23 @ Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center), 6:05 p.m.

Game three – Tuesday, April 26 @ Kelowna (Prospera Place), 7:05 p.m.

Game four – Wednesday, April 27 @ Kelowna (Prospera Place), 7:05 p.m.

Game five* – Friday, April 29 @ Seattle, (accesso ShoWare Center), 7:05 p.m.

Game six* – Sunday, May 1 @ Kelowna (Prospera Place), 2:05 p.m.

Game seven* – Tuesday, May 3 @ Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center), 7:05 p.m.

* if necessary

