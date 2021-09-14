Kelowna Rockets pre-season ticket sales open this week

For the general public, preseason home game tickets are available for purchase Thursday morning

Kelowna Rockets’ mascot Rocky Raccoon addresses the crwd at Prsopera Place in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

The first three preseason home games for the Kelowna Rockets are now available for purchase for season ticket holders.

The Rockets are scheduled for back-to-back home games against the Victoria Royals on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, before concluding the preseason against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Rockets season ticket holders have a special pre-buy period starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, which concludes at midnight on Wednesday. For the general public, preseason home game tickets are available for purchase Thursday morning.

All fans wishing to attend Rockets games at Prospera Place are required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. In August, the WHL announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for players and staff for the 2021-22 season.

