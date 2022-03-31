Kelowna Rockets promote Terry McFaul to director of player personnel

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced on Wednesday they have promoted their head scout Terry McFaul.

McFaul, who has been in the Rockets organization for 31 years, is now the team’s director of player personnel.

“I’d like to thank Bruce and the Hamilton family for the opportunity to be the director of player personal for the Rockets,” said McFaul. “Our scouting staff and I, we’ve been in the rink lots and enjoy what we do. We’ll continue to find the Rockets players to build our franchise and get our winning tradition back. It’s going to be a challenge for a bit without those early picks, but we’ve always been fortunate to have been lucky with our later picks… hopefully that continues.”

McFaul was promoted to the team’s head scout in 2020.

“Terry is most deserving of this promotion,” said Hamilton. He has been a loyal member of our staff for many years.”

McFaul scouted notable current NHL players like Calgary Flames’ Dillon Dube, Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers, and New Jersey Devils’ Nolan Foote.

Before becoming a scout, McFaul played two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the Calgary Canucks.

