Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way

The Rockets preseason begins on Friday, Sept. 9 in Kamloops

Two days into the Kelowna Rockets training camp and the team has announced its first set of cuts.

Training camp started on Sunday, Sept. 4 with 56 players and on Tuesday morning (Sept. 6), the team announced the roster has been cut down to 39 players.

The roster now features 22 forwards, 12 defenceman and five goaltenders.

Of the 17 players not on the roster anymore, 15 of them were cut while forward Colton Dach (Chicago) and goaltender Tayln Boyko (New York) were sent to their respective NHL training camps.

The Rockets are now just three days away from their first preseason game of the season when they travel to Kamloops to take on the Blazers on Friday, Sept. 9.

The countdown to the regular season is on as the Rockets regular season opens on Saturday, Sept. 24 against the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place. Tickets are available at the Rockets website.

Something new?

Additionally, the Rockets have something new coming that will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7. What could it be?

