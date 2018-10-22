KELOWNA, CANADA - OCTOBER 4: Kelowna Rockets’ head coach Jason Smith stands on the bench against the Victoria Royals on October 4, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

“I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction …”

  • Oct. 22, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

Kelowna Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton announced Monday that the Rockets released head coach Jason Smith of his duties, effective immediately.

“Any time you let someone go that is the quality of Jason Smith it’s very tough, however the success of our hockey club ultimately falls with myself and I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction. Jason is just a wonderful person and we want to thank him for his time here,” said Hamilton.

READ MORE: ROCKETS VYING FOR PLACE IN NHL

Smith was hired by the Rockets in the summer of 2016 and completed two full years as head coach. In 2016-17 the team had a 45-22-5-0 record while last season saw the Rockets go 43-22-5-2.

This year the club is off to a 4-10-0-0 start.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Sun advance to Cullen Cup championship

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

“I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction …”

Wayne Carson re-elected as Central Okanagan West regional director

But his bid to win seats on both the regional board and Kelowna city council comes up short

Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

Okanagan Sun advance to Cullen Cup championship

Will host Langley Rams Oct. 28 with title up for grabs

Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen begins in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Man charged with attempted murder in Oliver back in court

Andrew Bradley Miller pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Most Read