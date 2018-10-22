Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

“I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction …”

KELOWNA, CANADA - OCTOBER 4: Kelowna Rockets’ head coach Jason Smith stands on the bench against the Victoria Royals on October 4, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton announced Monday that the Rockets released head coach Jason Smith of his duties, effective immediately.

“Any time you let someone go that is the quality of Jason Smith it’s very tough, however the success of our hockey club ultimately falls with myself and I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction. Jason is just a wonderful person and we want to thank him for his time here,” said Hamilton.

Smith was hired by the Rockets in the summer of 2016 and completed two full years as head coach. In 2016-17 the team had a 45-22-5-0 record while last season saw the Rockets go 43-22-5-2.

This year the club is off to a 4-10-0-0 start.

