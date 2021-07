The goaltender cleared WHL waivers earlier this week and is now a free agent

Roman Basran of the Kelowna Rockets defends the net against the Everett Silvertips (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

After four seasons, the Kelowna Rockets have released goaltender Roman Basran.

The 20-year-old from Vancouver is now a free agent, with the option to join other leagues.

During his time as a Rocket, he played 120 games over the last four seasons with Kelowna, accumulating a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.

