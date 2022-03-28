Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

The Kelowna Rockets have finally slayed their demons.

In their 14th and final meeting of the WHL regular season, Kelowna hosted the rival Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place Saturday evening. The Rockets took to the ice on a season-high seven-game losing streak, four of which came at the hands of the Blazers.

It was a slow start for the Rockets, who fell behind early in the first period 1-0. The pace picked up in the middle frame, however, throwing 23 shots on the Kamloops net and capitalizing four times, twice from Colton Dach and once each from Adam Kydd and Pavel Novak.

Kamloops was able to come within one goal of the Kelowna lead in the third, making it 4-3, though Dach capped off a hat trick night in the dying seconds with an empty-netter for a final score of 5-3.

Talyn Boyko stopped 28 shots in the win, bringing the Rockets to a record of 35-19-1-5. The playoff-clinched club remains in fifth place in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Entering the final month of the regular season, the Rockets return to action on April 1 to host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL