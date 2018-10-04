Jared Dmytriw #22 of the Vancouver Giants skates for the puck against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 3 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets squashed by Vancouver Giants

The Rockets fell 5-0 to the Giants last night

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-0 to the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead thanks to Brayden Watts scoring just 3:32 into the opening frame. James Malm made it 2-0 Giants in the later stages of the first period on the power play. Malm scored again with just over three minutes to play and the Giants led 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The score remained 3-0 Giants throughout the middle frame and into the third.

RELATED: 2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Midway through the final frame Malm completed the hat trick to make the score 4-0 Giants. Davis Koch rounded out the scoring for Vancouver as they took the eventual 5-0 victory.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 32 of the 37 shots he faced as the Rockets were outshot 37-21. Basran’s record falls to 0-3-0-0.

Kelowna’s record is now 1-5-0-0.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they play host to the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

Season ticket holders will have first right of refusal on 2020 Memorial Cup presented by KIA ticket packages. The Kelowna Rockets will be hosting a Season Ticket Open House on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 12­ p.m. to 3 p.m. at Prospera Place.

