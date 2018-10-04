Kelowna Rockets squashed by Vancouver Giants

The Rockets fell 5-0 to the Giants last night

Jared Dmytriw #22 of the Vancouver Giants skates for the puck against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 3 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-0 to the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead thanks to Brayden Watts scoring just 3:32 into the opening frame. James Malm made it 2-0 Giants in the later stages of the first period on the power play. Malm scored again with just over three minutes to play and the Giants led 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The score remained 3-0 Giants throughout the middle frame and into the third.

Midway through the final frame Malm completed the hat trick to make the score 4-0 Giants. Davis Koch rounded out the scoring for Vancouver as they took the eventual 5-0 victory.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 32 of the 37 shots he faced as the Rockets were outshot 37-21. Basran’s record falls to 0-3-0-0.

Kelowna’s record is now 1-5-0-0.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night when they play host to the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

