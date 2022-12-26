Kelowna Rockets stars meet on the world stage

Captain Colton Dach, Gabriel Szturc suit up for Team Canada and Team Czechia

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is playing for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

A pair of familiar faces will meet on the ice today in Halifax, albeit on other sides of the faceoff dot.

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach kicks off Team Canada’s schedule today at the IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship facing Team Czechia, featuring Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc.

In donning the red and white, Dach joins some pretty elite company in becoming the 19th Rocket to suit up for Team Canada, joining the likes of names such as Shea Weber, Tyson Barrie and Luke Schenn.

For Szturc, it’s his second time competing for his country on the world junior stage, having finished fourth with Team Czechia this past summer.

Both teammates found the back of the net in their respective pre-tournament games, with Dach scoring in a 6-1 win over Slovakia, while Szturc found twine twice in a 6-3 win over Latvia.

Puck drop today is set for 3:30p.m. PST on TSN.

READ MORE: Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Special cold weather snowflake formations in the Okanagan

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelowna Rockets