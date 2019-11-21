Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

The Kelowna Rockets have found themselves on a winning streak.

Kelowna picked up their second win in a row on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Victoria Royals. The Rockets snapped the Royals’ four-game win streak and earned a crucial two points over a B.C. division rival.

It was Vegas Golden Knights prospect and Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak who opened the scoring for Kelowna. Korczak found space coming from the blueline and wristed one past the Victoria goalie for a late, first period lead.

Kelowna held the lead through the entire 60 minutes at Prospera Place, playing with energy, possession and urgency as the Rockets have been held to only one win in their previous five games.

Alex Swetlikoff continued his point streak with another goal for the Rockets in the second period. Swetlikoff now has six points in his last seven games.

Jake Lee and Michael Farren added the other two goals for Kelowna in the Rockets’ second win this season over the Royals.

Kelowna moves to 11-8-1-1 on the season and added the much-needed two points from the win to stay among the top teams in the WHL’s B.C. division.

The Rockets now head south for back-to-back road games this weekend. Kelowna plays in Seattle Friday night and then has a battle with the Tri-City Americans Saturday night.

Kelowna returns to Prospera Place on Nov. 26 when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.

