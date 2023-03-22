Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc one-timer finds the back on the net in a Feb. 3 game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc one-timer finds the back on the net in a Feb. 3 game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets to face familiar foe in first round

WHL team drew Seattle Thunderbirds in playoff opener

The Kelowna Rockets will enter the WHL postseason on April 4 with a chip on their shoulders.

For the fourth time in seven years, the local squad will face the Seattle Thunderbirds in the opening round, a tough task after Seattle finished atop the Western Conference standings with total regulation loss numbers in the single digits.

Kelowna squeaked into the playoffs in the eighth and final position with a record of 26-36-4-0, though they finished far ahead of the ninth-place Victoria Royals.

Though overall the Thunderbirds hold only a slight lead of 5-4 over the Rockets historically in head-to-head series, the American team has won the last three in a row.

Seattle also won all four meetings this regular season.

It will, however, be the first time the two have met since a blockbuster trade in early January where Rockets captain Colton Dach was sent down south, though Dach has been bitten by the injury bug and held to just six games since.

Single-game playoff tickets are now available, with the first game at Prospera Place being game three on April 4 at 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets wrap up the regular season this weekend in a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants.

READ MORE: All are invited to Kelowna Knox mountain group run to test out speedy HOKA shoes

READ MORE: Grizzlies squeeze by Princeton 2-1 in second game of conference final

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyKelowna RocketsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Japanese beating Americans in baseball is must-see viewing in Japan

Just Posted

A map showing the purchased property. (Contributed by HM Commercial group)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners purchase $5.5 million property from Okanagan group

Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment complex planned for 1660-1670 Bernard Ave. looking southeast. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Another six-storey apartment planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc one-timer finds the back on the net in a Feb. 3 game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets to face familiar foe in first round

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
Fatal crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna