Kelowna Rockets trade Chizen to the Wheat Kings

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Schael Higson from the Brandon Wheat Kings. In exchange, the Rockets send defenceman Braydyn Chizen to the Wheat Kings.

Higson was listed by the Saskatoon Blades, he has played in 282 WHL games over his career. He has scored 18 goals and 61 assists, adding 372 penalty minutes over parts of five seasons.

“We had the chance to add Higson, we feel that he will add a physical presence to our hockey team,” said general manager, Bruce Hamilton. “I think that both players are in the same boat, a change of address will benefit them both.”

RELATED: Kelowna sports in 90

Braydyn Chizen was originally drafted by the Rockets in the ninth round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. He has suited up for the Rockets in 211 regular season games, recording 11 goals and 23 assists to go along with 233 penalty minutes.

“Braydyn has been here a long time, we’d like to thank him for his years of service. It will be a good fresh start for him in Brandon, they’re excited to get him, and they’re currently fighting for a playoff spot,” said Hamilton.

In addition the Rockets also traded their fifth round selection in the 2019 Bantam Draft to the Wheat Kings in exchange for Higson.

The Rockets host the conference-leading Everett Silvertips for Hat Trick Wednesday tonight. Enjoy the game, a hot dog and a pop for only $19.99 if you purchase your ticket before 2 p.m. on game day. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.