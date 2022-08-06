Kelowna Rockets trio going for gold with Team Canada

The puck drops on the gold medal game at 3 p.m.

Andrew Cristall is one of three Kelowna Rockets going for gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Photo - @HockeyCanada/Twitter)

A trio of Kelowna Rockets are playing for gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price collected an assist each to propel Team Canada to a 4-1 win over Finland in the tournament’s semi-final on Friday night (Aug. 5).

Price’s assist came on the opening goal of the game in the final minute of the first period while Cristall’s assist put the game away, making it 4-0.

Both players have now combined for 11 points (two goals, nine assists) throughout the tournament.

Cristall, Price, and assistant coach Kris Mallette (Rockets head coach) will take on Sweden in the gold medal game today (Saturday, Aug. 6) at 3 p.m. Sweden made it to the finals with a 6-2 win over Czechia in the other semi-final.

Canada is going into the finals as the only undefeated team in the tournament, including a 3-0 win against Sweden. Through their four games, they’ve only allowed two goals.

The gold medal game will be televised on TSN3.

