Kelowna Rockets welcome overage forward to team

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired overage forward Lane Zablocki from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a fourth round pick in 2021 and a seventh round pick in 2019.

The Wetaskiwin, Alberta born. 6 foot-tall 190lb forward turns 20 on Dec. 27. The talented forward was drafted 79th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

In 201 career WHL games Zablocki has scored 58 goals and added 64 assists for 122 points. He spent parts of two seasons with the Regina Pats before being traded to the Red Deer Rebels during the 2016-2017 regular season. He was then moved the next season from Red Deer to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, and then again to the Victoria Royals in 2017/2018.

“We feel that our lack of production from our overage side of things has somewhat forced our hand. We have an open spot at the moment, and we feel that this player brings a lot,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He will probably be sitting for another two weeks as he rehabs an injury. He is just arriving back home to Regina from Detroit’s training camp where he was all summer and he will report to us on Monday. We are really excited, we think he is exactly what we need right now both in the dressing room and on the ice.”

The Rockets sent a fourth round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft to Victoria along with a seventh round selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.