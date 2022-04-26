(Photo - Paige Bednorz)

Kelowna Rockets welcome Seattle to Prospera Place for game three

Seattle leads the first-round WHL series 2-0

After losing the first two games of the playoffs in Seattle, the Kelowna Rockets are looking for the home-ice advantage to help them get back in the series as it shifts to Prospera Place.

The Thunderbirds took games one and two by the scores of 6-0 and 7-3.

The Rockets are looking forward to playing a playoff game at Prospera Place for the first time since 2018.

“We’re excited to be back at home. We’ve had great success here this season and we’d like to continue that here in the playoffs,” said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. “I think we need to obviously skate and stay disciplined. We need to trust our system and our process, and understand that we’re a very good hockey club.”

Seattle has been outstanding offensively as forwards Jared Davidson and Henrik Rybenski along with defenseman Kevin Korchinski have combined for 18 points through the first two games. Forward Lukas Svejkosvky had a hat-trick in game two.

Forwards Adam Kydd, Mark Liwiski and Pavel Novak have scored the three Rockets’ goals.

Game three takes place tonight with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

