Kelowna Rockets without captain as they soar south to take on Seattle

The Rockets are looking to extend their winning streak to three games

Kelowna Rockets take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Wednesday night in Seattle. (Paige Bednorz/Kelowna Rockets)

After a massive weekend at home, the Kelowna Rockets are heading south of the border.

The Rockets are travelling down to Highway I5 to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds, who they lost to in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

In their first matchup of the season, Seattle won 5-4.

Last weekend, the Rockets took care of the Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans on home ice, beating them 10-3 and 5-3 respectively. With the wins, the Rockets moved up to seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 8-8-1-0.

In those games, Rockets star forward Andrew Cristall added seven points, continuing his point streak to eight games. In those eight games, the 17-year-old has eight goals and 14 assists (22 points). He is now tied for second in WHL scoring with 35 points on the season.

The 2023 NHL Draft eligible forward was also upgraded from a ‘B’ rating to an ‘A’ by NHL Central Scouting in their latest report.

Seattle, who made it all the way to the WHL finals last season but lost to the Edmonton Oil Kings, have been great so far this season. The Thunderbirds currently sit second in the conference with a 13-3-1-0 record.

The Rockets will be without captain Colton Dach for Wednesday’s game as he’s serving a one-game suspension.

Puck drop at the ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington is at 7:05 p.m.

