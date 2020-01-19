(File photo)

Kelowna secondary basketballer nominated for Canada-wide All Canadian Games

KSS’s Rylee Semeniuk is one of 152 players nominated

A Grade 12 student athlete at Kelowna Secondary School has been nominated for the 2020 BioSteel All Canadian Games.

Rylee Semeniuk is one of 152 of Canada’s best female basketball players that has a chance to train with some of the best coaches in the country and play in front of scouts from universities and professional leagues.

As a nominee, Semeniuk will need to advance to the final 24 players by being selected by the BioSteel committee members. More information the BioSteel All Canadian Games can be found here.

Semeniuk played a pivotal role in the Owls championship run at the B.C. Championships last February where KSS finished fourth in the province.

Kelowna continues the season and will look to once again look advance to the provincial tournament set to start Feb. 26.

The BioSteel All Canadian Games final selection will be announced before March 27.

