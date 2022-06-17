Kelowna Secondary grad following in sister’s footsteps

“When I was offered an opportunity to be a part of that, I didn’t have to think twice about it”

The Hettinga family is making its mark in the UBCO Heat’s women’s volleyball program as Abigail is set to join her sister Madelyn on the team.

Volleyball is in the blood of the sisters – Abigail is joining the team after being named one of the top- 10 senior volleyball players in the province while Madelyn was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year after his first season with UBCO.

“Abigail has great volleyball aptitudes and is an extremely versatile athlete able to play several positions,” said Head Coach Steve Manuel. “Her speed, agility and overall physical strength are all great qualities that will serve her well at the next level. Add in her competitive nature along with determined work ethic and you have a complete package.”

The 5’10” outside hitter was a part or the Junior Heat program in 2020. When this past season was over with the Kelowna Secondary School Owls, she was named a first team all-star at the BC School Sports AAAA volleyball provincial championship.

“I chose the Heat because it has always been my dream to be able to play volleyball and go to school in the town I grew up in,” said Abigail. “I remember going to Heat games when I was younger and thinking to myself what an experience that would be and wondering if I would ever get to feel it. The coaches and community are truly another family to me and the atmosphere on the team is unlike any other. When I was offered an opportunity to be a part of that, I didn’t have to think twice about it.”

She is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science program at UBCO.

