Kelowna skaters medal at B.C. short track

Five overall age group medals in Abootsford for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club

The Kelowna Speed Skating Club brought home five overall age group medals from the BC Short Track Championship in Abbotsford.

Silver medalists included Talia Halperin (U11) with two personal bests and wins in 1,200m and 2,000m points race.

Mackenzie Adams (U14) raced to second in the 400m, 3rd place in the 200m and 5th-place finishes is the 1500m and 3000m points race,

Noah Rubuliak (U13) was a solid 2nd place in the 200m, 1,500m and 2,000m points race and 4th in the 400m.

Bronze medalists included Erik Haaheim (U14) who had a victory in the 3,000m points race, 3rd in the 1,500m and 4th place finishes in the 200m and 400m as well as two personal bests.

Younger sister, Calla Haaheim (U12) recently recovered from a broken leg to skate to a stunning victory in the 2,000m points race, 3rd place finishes in the 200m and 1,200m, 5th in the 400m along with personal bests in all distances.

Caitlyn Collingwood (U13) placed 6th overall with 5th place finishes in the 200m, 400m, 1,500m and a 6th in the 2,000m points race as well as one personal best. Findlay Ockelton (U11), who along with Halperin was a first time provincial level competitor, placed 9th over-all with an excellent effort in the 2,000m and personal best times in all distances.

KSSC head coach Nancy Goplen stated, “All the KSSC skaters poured their hearts out into the ice while the family and teammates cheered from the stands. The KSSC skaters demonstrated their progress this season with stamina and tactics, especially in the distance events. We are already looking forward to next season.”

By virtue of their standing and age, Erik Haaheim, Caitlyn Collingwood, Noah Rubuliak and Mackenzie Adams move onto the CanWest Short Track Championships, March 17 and 18 in Abbotsford where they will race against the best age group skaters in the west.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.