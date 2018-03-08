Kevin Davies AAA Sports Photography Kelowna’s Paige Edgar won gold in the Juvenile Women under-14 division.

Kelowna skaters shine at season finale

Host Kelowna Skating Club performs well at STARSkate Final

The host Kelowna Skating Club turned in a solid showing at the 2018 BC Super Series STARSkate Final.

The event, held last weekend at CNC, served as the season-ending provincial level figure skating competition.

Twenty-two KSC skaters captured nine medals in the haul.

Leading the way was Paige Edgar, 13, in the Juvenile Women under-14 division, winning gold with a personal best score of 27.9 points. Her club mate, Ava Sanderson, won the silver medal.

In Pre-Juvenile Women under 11 level, Gabrielle Jugnauth, 9, had a personal best performance and score of 28.44 to win the gold medal.

Kelowna skaters Ariana Rose and Calissa Adlem finished 1-2 in the STAR 5 Girls under-10 event.

Meanwhile, Marina Land also struck gold, doing so in group 2 of STAR 4 Girls under-13.

Payton Bannerman won the bronze medal in group 2 of STAR 4 Girls under-10.

Rounding out the medal wins was Isabella Ciocoiu, who won two gold in the Adult Silver Freeskate and Interpretive divisions.

Here are the full results for KSC:

• STAR 4 Girls U10 group 2: Payton Bannerman 3rd; Amelia Ponte 7th

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 1: Jacqueline Baliski 5th

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 2: Marina Land 1st

• STAR 4 Girls U13 group 4: Mary Olsvik 4th

• STAR 5 Women U10: Ariana Rose 1st; Calissa Adlem 2nd; Sophie Sanderson 4th; Christiana Lock 7th

• STAR 6 Women: Jenna Penner 13th; Madison Land 17th; Lauren Viau 29th

• STAR 9 Women: Ava Sanderson 10th

• Pre-Juvenile U11 Women: Gabrielle Jugnauth 1st; Megan Yudin 4th: Konstantina Lock 5th

• Juvenile Women U12: Mackenzie Nelmes 4th

• Juvenile Women U14: Paige Edgar 1st; Ava Sanderson 2nd; Aurora Schultz 6th; Katie Jones 12th

• Silver Interpretive: Lauren Viau 7th

• Adult Silver Women Freeskate: Isabella Ciocoiu 1st

• Adult Silver Interpretive Class 3: Isabella Ciocoiu 1st

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A first for Heritage Christian basketball

Just Posted

Dragon’s Den auditions held in Kelowna

Entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas Thursday at Okanagan College

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Kelowna crews still repairing flood damage from 2017

Work along Bellevue and Mill Creeks will take place this spring says the city

Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

A day for women to thrive

Close to 100 people gathered downtown Kelowna to celebrate International Women’s Day

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Most Read