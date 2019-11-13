Kelowna Skating Club soars as skaters advance to national championships

The club performed well at this past weekends BC/YK Sectional Championships at the CNC

The Kelowna Skating Club’s Emma Bulawka scored a personal at the 2020 BC/YK Sectional Championships last weekend in Kelowna. (Photo: Kelowna Skating Club)

The Kelowna Skating Club competed against the best of the province this past weekend at the BC/Yukon Sectional Championships.

Skaters battled hard against B.C.’s cream of the crop at Kelowna’s Capital News Centre in hopes to capture provincial titles and qualifying berths to the Skate Canada Challenge, a national championships.

Kelowna’s club re-affirmed itself as a top training program as the local club’s skaters captured medals in all levels of competition with seven medals won – the most of any club in the province.

“It was fantastic to see so many strong performances at a high-pressure event like Sectionals,” said Kelowna Skating Club director Jason Mongrain.

“The plan is to continue to improve in the coming weeks and peak at the end of a great season.”

Eight Kelowna skaters are set to advance to the Skate Canada Challenge which concludes the season in Edmonton at the end of November.

Emma Bulawka led the KSC with a personal-best scoring and winning the event’s Artistic Award as she claimed the gold medal in the senior women’s division. KSC’s Olivia Gran finished second in the same division and both skaters qualified for the championships.

At the junior level, Vienna Harwood, Ashley Sales and Mikayla Kramer qualified for the Skate Canada Challenge. The trio finished second, third and fifth respectively in their division. Sales also won the Edward S. Barton Musicality Award at the Sectionals.

Malayna Lesko and Emily Sales will represent the KSC at the Skate Canada Challenge novice level after solid performances at the CNC.

Lesko finished thrid overall in Super Series rankings and Sales finished sixth at the Sectionals. Gwenyth Preson, Abby Bulawka and Madeline Foley also finished in the top 20 in the novice levels.

In the pre-novice level, Kelowna’s Gabrielle Jugnauth advanced to the national championships for her first time with a personal best score at the Sectionals and a second-place finish in Super Series rankings.

Meanwhile, Aurora Shultz, Ava Sanderson, Paige Edgar and Katie Jones competed strongly in the 45-skater field.

The KSC’s Megan Yudin, who was ranked fourth in the Super Series, unfortunately had to withdraw from the competition due to injury.

In the juvenile under-12 division, Ariana Rose scored a personal best and won the Sectional’s silver medal while Calissa Adlem and Sophie Sanderson finished second and third respectively in the final Super Series rankings.

Kelowna Skating Clubs qualified members will compete with Team BC at the Skate Canada Challenge starting Nov. 27.

