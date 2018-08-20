Katarina Gerhardt, Singles Bocce, Special Olympics Team B.C. - Photo submitted

Kelowna Special Olympian bowls bocce ball for bronze

Katarina Gerhardt won bronze in singles bocce

Kelowna athlete, Katarina Gerhardt earned a bronze medal in singles bocce during the Special Olympics for Team B.C. 2018 in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Gerhardt was one of 243 members of Team B.C., made up of 174 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 54 coaches, and 15 mission staff members, representing 38 communities across the province, earning more than 220 medals.

“It was great, it was a lot of fun playing with my teammates and playing with all the other people,” Gerhardt said. “I have done this a few times before, but it was great representing team B.C.”

Related: Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

With tears in her eyes, Gerhardt and her mother, Joan Gerhardt, reminisced about when Katarina was presented the bronze.

“She worked so hard for this, it’s just really a wonderful feeling. They practiced leading up to this for the last three years. There was some fear having to go down and compete as a single and not part of a team. But to accomplish this goal as a single, we were very proud. It’s great,” said Joan, who cheered her on along with Katarina’s sister and aunt.

Related: Lake Country Special Olympian takes home silver

Gerhardt has competed before in nationals and in the international games, and looks forward to competing again.

Related: Kelowna contingent thrives at Special Olympic world games

“Team B.C. athletes did a fantastic job at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games,” said Leslie Thornley, Team B.C. 2018 Chef de Mission in a press release. “These athletes trained hard to prepare for this event and we are extremely proud of how they represented their province. It was very exciting to see them impress spectators from across Canada with their abilities and sportsmanship.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

Just Posted

Kelowna Special Olympian bowls bocce ball for bronze

Katarina Gerhardt won bronze in singles bocce

RCMP respond to disruptive passengers at YLW

The incident is not impacting flights

Drumming group performs downtown Kelowna

Vancouver-based Chinese drumming group aims to promote unity

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Bullriding competition to return to Kelowna

PBR returns in July

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Nearly 7 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek early-return bodes well for Adams River run

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Most Read