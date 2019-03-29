Kelowna Special Olympian shows off World Games medals

After a dominant performance at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games, Kelowna swimmer Kelsey Wyse is back home and ready for her next race.

Wyse brought back three gold medals from the World Games in the 400-metre freestyle, 800-metre freestyle and women’s relay.

She got to show off her hardware in front of her co-workers at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, where she works when she’s not busy taking home Special Olympics medals.

“It was really great, I’ve got a team here, whenever I’m going to either the Games or anywhere, Peter (Boyd) is the best person, and he is just so happy with me,” said Wyse.

She said that her co-workers get behind her and support her too and they all shared some cake as the coworkers marvelled with how heavy her medal collection was.

Peter Boyd, owner of the Kelowna location Your Independent Grocer, said Wyse’s accomplishments deserved to be appreciated.

“People have to be recognized for the positive occurrences in their life, whether it’s a great employee like Kelsey who’s done amazing things, or sometimes it’s for someone becoming a new Canadian,” said Boyd.

“People need to know that we appreciate what they do because it’s not just what’s in the store, it’s about what’s outside the store too. (Wyse) has done amazing things through sheer determination.

“Her drive is something I would aspire too, it’s incredible to watch her go.”

Along with winning three golds, Wyse said her next favourite part of the experience was riding a camel while staying in Abu Dhabi.

And she’s not calling it quits to competing in sports events just yet.

“No, I’m not retiring from swimming. Hopefully, I will go to nationals for cross country skiing,” said Wyse.

