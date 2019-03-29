Kelsey Wyse wears her medals proudly with her co-workers from Peter’s Your Independent Grocer. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Kelowna Special Olympian shows off World Games medals

Kelsey Wyse brought back three gold medals from Abu Dhabi

After a dominant performance at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games, Kelowna swimmer Kelsey Wyse is back home and ready for her next race.

Wyse brought back three gold medals from the World Games in the 400-metre freestyle, 800-metre freestyle and women’s relay.

She got to show off her hardware in front of her co-workers at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, where she works when she’s not busy taking home Special Olympics medals.

“It was really great, I’ve got a team here, whenever I’m going to either the Games or anywhere, Peter (Boyd) is the best person, and he is just so happy with me,” said Wyse.

She said that her co-workers get behind her and support her too and they all shared some cake as the coworkers marvelled with how heavy her medal collection was.

READ MORE: Three Kelowna-based ringette teams en route to Western Canada championships

READ MORE: South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

Peter Boyd, owner of the Kelowna location Your Independent Grocer, said Wyse’s accomplishments deserved to be appreciated.

“People have to be recognized for the positive occurrences in their life, whether it’s a great employee like Kelsey who’s done amazing things, or sometimes it’s for someone becoming a new Canadian,” said Boyd.

“People need to know that we appreciate what they do because it’s not just what’s in the store, it’s about what’s outside the store too. (Wyse) has done amazing things through sheer determination.

“Her drive is something I would aspire too, it’s incredible to watch her go.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Along with winning three golds, Wyse said her next favourite part of the experience was riding a camel while staying in Abu Dhabi.

And she’s not calling it quits to competing in sports events just yet.

“No, I’m not retiring from swimming. Hopefully, I will go to nationals for cross country skiing,” said Wyse.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Just Posted

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Kelowna Special Olympian shows off World Games medals

Kelsey Wyse brought back three gold medals from Abu Dhabi

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Lake Country film highlights crucial role of women in fruit industry

Women who worked in the packinghouses played an important role in the Okanagan’s economy

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey to Post Modern Connection, your week will be filled with great music

Plan your week around these great live shows

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Rider Express to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect April 1

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Most Read