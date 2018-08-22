Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer has three tournament wins to his credit this season. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna tennis teen puts together solid 2018

Calvin Thalheimer has been ranked as high as No. 5 in BC at the U18 level

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer continues to show why he’s considered one of B.C.’s top up-and-coming tennis players.

The 17-year-old Thalheimer has three championship victories to his credit this season, along with one other finals appearance and four semi-final berths.

Playing in his first year at the U18 level, he recorded two significant victories at the Richmond Tennis Club Outdoor Selection Series #3, winning both the singles and doubles draw handily.

Thalheimer then went on to win doubles at the Davis Trading U18 Junior Outdoor Provincial Championship (with partner J. Maclean). Additionally, he fought through a series of tough opponents to reach the semi-finals on the singles side.

ALSO READ: Kelowna teen wins national tennis title

By qualifying for both indoor and outdoor nationals in his inaugural year of U18, Thalheimer notched another first, traveling to both Markham and Mississauga, Ont. respectively, once again as the only member of Team B.C. from the Okanagan Valley.

At Rogers Outdoor U18 Nationals in Mississauga, Thalheimer and partner Raul Dobai scored a surprise upset over Canadian #2 Justin Boulais (who went on to win the singles draw) and partner Nicolas Ocana-Lavoie 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 to reach the semi-finals. Thalheimer and Dobai were only stopped by a hot-handed Taha Baadi (Canadian No. 6) and partner Alex-Antoine Marquis, 6-2, 6-4.

So far this year, Thalheimer has seen further action in Victoria, reaching the semis at the Panorama International Junior ITF Tennis Championships for doubles, and in Burlington, Ont., where he competed in the 36th All-Canadian Junior Championships.

He also reached the semis at the Surrey Tennis Centre Selection Series #3, finals at the Great West Selection Series #1 and an exciting doubles championship victory at The Richmond Country Club Selection Series #3. He was also awarded wildcard entry to the Kelowna Futures ITF Professional Men’s event, narrowly missing a win in doubles 6-4, 6-7(6), 10-4.

While Thalheimer remains as the No. 1 ranked player for the entire Okanagan, he has improved his B.C. provincial singles ranking from No. 10 (January 2018) to as high as No. 5 last month.

He trains out of Global Fitness Kelowna with coach Joachim Nierfeld.

