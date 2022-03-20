Kelowna Tier 2 Rockets win B.C. opener

Rockets score 6-3 win over Williams Lake at B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals in Vernon Sunday, March 20

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Evan Nichols (6) works over Williams Lake Timberwolves forward Carson Carriere as Rockets goalie Finn McKiernan looks on during the opening game for both teams Sunday, March 20, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships in Vernon. Kelowna beat Williams Lake 6-3. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

The Kelowna Rockets jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Williams Lake Timberwolves in the opening game for both teams at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey finals at Kal Tire Place North Arena in Vernon Sunday, March 20.

Maddox Stephens and Hendrix Whittle led the Okanagan champions with two goals each while singles went to Joshua Douglas and Phinneas Bermel. Mason Ray King chipped in with two assists in support of winning goalie Finn McKiernan.

Kelowna will take on the Fort St. John Flyers Monday at 10 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North and will wrap up the preliminary round Tuesday, March 22, against the Port Coquitlam Pirates at 3:30 p.m.

Top two teams in each four-team pool advance to the final day of play Wednesday.

•The Winfield Bruins will look to get into the win column and on the scoreboard on Day 2 of the B.C. Tier 3 U18 hockey championships in Port Hardy, on Vancouver Island.

The Bruins fell 5-0 to the Powell River Kings in their tournament opener Saturday, March 19.

Danny Schreurs led Powell River with two goals while Ross Ciarniello and Matteo Porchetta added a goal and an assist each. Josh McCormick recorded the shutout in net.

Kees Runions took the loss in goal for the Bruins, who return to action Sunday, March 20, at 4:15 p.m. against Whitehorse in a battle of 0-1 squads.

The Mustangs fell 6-1 to the Mission Stars in their opener.

