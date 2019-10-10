(Kelowna Museums)

Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Next year’s summit will celebrate curling and Okanagan sports heritage

Kelowna has been selected to co-host the BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary celebration next year.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame summit in September will focus on local curling and sports heritage throughout the Okanagan with events, speakers and recognition celebrating sports excellence and tradition.

“With so many members of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame part of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, we’re excited to have the opportunity to co-host the 2020 summit,” said Patrick Kennedy, managing director of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

“We’re particularly pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the 125th anniversary of curling given how prominent that sport is in our own region.”

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

READ MORE: Rockets rally, ready for weekend set of games

The annual summit is moved around to different B.C. communities each year to acknowledge the province-wide members that are or will be honoured in the hall of fame that have shaped sport history, heritage and culture in B.C.

Local, regional and provincial partners will be invited to the summit by the BC Sports Hall of Fame, Curl BC and Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame with the full roster of speakers and events being announced in the next few months.

The summit focuses on celebrating specific parts of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“Our summit advances the three strategic pillars: celebrating honoured members, cultivating sustainable partnerships and sparking inspirational experiences,” said Nicholas Cartmell, chief executive of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“We look forward to bringing together all three in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

Tickets for the summit go on sale Jan. 20, 2020. Prices and more information are available at bcsportshall.com and kelownamuseums.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Just Posted

Lakeview Heights Community Hall in West Kelowna undergoing water damage repair

Most of the facility will remain open during the work

Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Next year’s summit will celebrate curling and Okanagan sports heritage

RCMP hold annual awards and recognition ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2 p.m.

Stranded boat on Okanagan Lake towed to shore

The incident occurred near the West Kelowna Yacht Club yesterday evening

Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her purchase of a plant-based mattress by Okanagan company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Most Read