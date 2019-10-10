Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Kelowna has been selected to co-host the BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary celebration next year.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame summit in September will focus on local curling and sports heritage throughout the Okanagan with events, speakers and recognition celebrating sports excellence and tradition.

“With so many members of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame part of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, we’re excited to have the opportunity to co-host the 2020 summit,” said Patrick Kennedy, managing director of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

“We’re particularly pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the 125th anniversary of curling given how prominent that sport is in our own region.”

The annual summit is moved around to different B.C. communities each year to acknowledge the province-wide members that are or will be honoured in the hall of fame that have shaped sport history, heritage and culture in B.C.

Local, regional and provincial partners will be invited to the summit by the BC Sports Hall of Fame, Curl BC and Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame with the full roster of speakers and events being announced in the next few months.

The summit focuses on celebrating specific parts of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“Our summit advances the three strategic pillars: celebrating honoured members, cultivating sustainable partnerships and sparking inspirational experiences,” said Nicholas Cartmell, chief executive of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“We look forward to bringing together all three in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley.”

Tickets for the summit go on sale Jan. 20, 2020. Prices and more information are available at bcsportshall.com and kelownamuseums.ca.

