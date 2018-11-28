Spencer Lowe of the Salmon Arm Silvertips midget rec team races with a Kamloops player to reach the puck after it rebounded off the boards during their Nov. 23 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kelowna triumphs in Salmon Arm midget rec tournament

Okanagan teams take gold and silver, Salmon Arm earns bronze

The ice at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm is a busy one during hockey season, booked full-up nearly every weekend for one kind of tournament action or another.

This past weekend was the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s midget rec tournament, bringing in teams from across the province to compete for a trophy – and bragging rights for the victors.

The Salmon Arm Silvertips has two teams entered into the tournament, playing on two sheets of ice over the weekend.

The final match came out to a showdown between two different teams from Kelowna, and Kelowna’s team seven (The Colossal Bigs) took the top spot. Salmon Arm team one was just barely edged out of the finals and took third place after a loss to Kelowna.

Salmon Arm’s team two came in tenth overall in the tournament.

Tournament play continues next weekend in Salmon Arm, with the atom development tournament hitting the ice and bringing out a younger crew of competitors to skate their way to victory.

 

Memphis Gervais of the midget rec Silvertips reaches out to keep posession of the puck during their match against Kelowna at the Shaw Centre, Nov. 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Spencer Lowe of the Silvertips midget rec team puts his back to the boards and looks for passing angles. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Trent Porozuk of the Silvertips attempts to finesse the puck past a sprawled out Kamloops goaltender. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kelowna triumphs in Salmon Arm midget rec tournament

Okanagan teams take gold and silver, Salmon Arm earns bronze

