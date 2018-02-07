Kelowna tryouts for ABC Border Bowl

Players in Grades 6 to 11 are eligible for camp on Saturday at the Kelowna United Soccer Dome

This year’s ABC Border Bowl to be played May 26 in Kelowna. -Image: ABC Border Bowls

Tryouts for football’s annual ABC Border Bowl will be held this Saturday at the Kelowna United Soccer Dome beside CNC.

Open to players from Grades 6 to 11, registration starts at 10:15 a.m., with the on-field tryouts to run from 11 a..m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is walk-up only and the fee is $60 per player.

The ABC Border Bowl is an annual series of games between young players from Alberta and B.C.

The 2018 edition of the four-game series will be held in Kelowna on May 26.

The first Border Bowl, with Okanagan Sun head coach Ben Macauley serving as one of the coaches, was held in Kelowna in May 2013.

The age groups are:

• Young Stars—Grades 6 and 7

• Future Stars—Grades 7 and 8

• Rising Selects—Grades 9 and 10

• Rising Stars—Grades 9 and 10.