Flora Watt of the KU Junior Heat U15 girls goes on the attack against Kamloops, with Julianna Gervais (background) in support, in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action Sunday on the Mission turf field. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Kelowna United, Junior Heat kick off new season

Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season under way for Kelowna teams.

Kelowna United and the KU Junior Heat kicked off the new Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season last weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the results:

• KU Junior Heat U13 boys defeated Kelowna United U14 boys 5-3.

The KU Select team started strong with Ethan Warnes scoring on a breakaway from a great through pass by Alec Miller at the 4 minute mark. Junior Heat’s Lynden Infanti answered back by scoring at 6 minutes. Ethan scored twice more at 9 minutes and 20 minutes to put the KU Select up by two goals. Lynden Infanti scored again just before the half ended to narrow the gap to 3-2.

KU Select had a few more good chances to score in the second half but couldn’t manage to put them away. Cole Broder executed a fantastic sliding tackle on a Junior Heat breakaway to shut down the play.

The Junior Heat had a strong finish to the game benefitting from their extra practice time over the winter. They scored three more goals by Cole Bannister, Elijah Dryden and Kai Dorin in the second half to beat the KU Select 3-5.

• Kelowna United U13 girls edged the Shuswap U13 girls 1-0.

Shuswap came out strong in the beginning of the game and goalkeeper, Farrah Goulet, was on her toes making a few good saves. The first and only scoring in the game came approximately 25 minutes into the first half. Amy Turton gained possession of the ball in the center midfield and made a pass out to right midfielder, Quincy Batke, who then made a penetrating pass to striker, Stella Katona. Stella was able to make a feint around Shuswap’s central defender and shot to score the only goal of the game.

The second half provided some opportunities for both teams to score, but KU’s defense and 2nd half goalkeeper, Emma Klimm, worked hard to get possession and play the ball out from the back. The game ended with KU attacking strong in Shuswap’s end.

• Kelowna United U14 Storm girls defeated Kelowna United U14 (Lommer) 1-0.

In a well-contested game of few chances, Kelowna Storm controlled most of the first half and created a couple of half chances but nothing clear cut. It was 0-0 at the half.

Kelowna United Lommer continued to defend well but in the 15th min, Kaedence Mollin pounced on a loose ball from about 8 yards out and shot it in to the roof of the net giving the keeper no chance.

The game ended 1-0 with Kelowna Storm keeper, Tyra Rocha getting the shut out.

