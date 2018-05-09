Kelowna United/Junior Heat youth soccer action

Scores from last weekend’s action in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League

Kelowna United/Junior Heat’s Tobin Woodworth controls the ball against a Kamloops opponent in Thompson Okanagan U16 boys soccer action Sunday at Rutland sports fields. Kamloops edged United 1-0. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Another busy weekend of action for Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League.

Here’s a look at some of the scores from May 5 and 6:

• U14 girls

With the game scoreless early in the second half, Kelowna had a great scoring chance but again couldn’t put it in the back of the net. Kamloops got stronger as the second half went on and scored 20 minutes in. Kelowna seemed to tire as the game went progressed as Kamloops held on for a 1-0 win.

• U14 boys

After a scoreless opening half, the second half started well for KU with Garin Milo scoring on a penalty kick at 37 minutes Kamloops answered back with three straight goals, before Oaklen Kowal tallied for United. Kamloops then held firm for 3-2 win.

• U13 boys

After a disappointing 7-2 loss on Saturday to Kamloops, the KU 13 boys came back on Sunday to secure a 3-3 tie with Shuswap U13.

David Mulleny scored the first goal of the game, before Shuswap responded with one of their own to make it 1-1 at the half.

In the second half, KU pulled back in front with a goal by Stefan Vracarevic, assisted by David Mulleny and Jordan Albiston. Shuswap tied the game, then moved ahead for the first time scoring on a header off a free kick.

With about 10 minutes left, Travis Glanville, assisted by David Mulleny, tied the game. Some amazing goaltending by Duncan Blackburn kept the game at a 3-3 tie for the final score.

• U12 boys

The KU Titans took on Vernon in the first game, with Talen Wahler and Gavin Busch scoring for United.

In their second game, the Titans put in a strong effort before falling short against Penticton. Adrien Pastinell, Talen Wahler and Jorden Meyer. There were some great saves by United’s Ty Goruk in first few minutes of the game.

• U12 girls

The KU Warriors played a strong offensive game against Penticton with Ayla Mulleny saving some hard shots as goaltender. Goals scored by Liv Willoughby, Maia Mason and Anna Thornsteinson.

In the second game against Kamloops, the girls had an all around excellent offensive and defensive game, with Emma Geddes playing in net with an injured leg. Goals were scored by Kate Macpherson and Maia Mason.

• U11 boys

With a lighter team than usual and only one substitute, the United (Martin) boys kept up the energy against Penticton.

Griffin Brown, Leighton Martin and Yuvnaaz Sandu scored the goals, with assists by Lucas Image, Liam Gallagher, Leighton Martin and Kailan Rodgers. The keepers were Will Bodenstab and Yuvnaaz Sandhu.

In the second game, KU took to Revelstoke with three goals in the first five minutes. Will Bodenstab, Griffin Brown, Myden Collins, Liam Gallagher, Brady Hayden, Leighton Martin and Yuznaaz Sandhu scored goals, with assists by Lucas Image and Leighton Martin. Goalkeeper: Liam Gallagher.