Kelowna United’s August Wyma battles a pair of Shuswap players in TOYSL U14 boys action Sunday at the Mission sports field. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Kelowna United/Junior Heat youth soccer results

Action last weekend from the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League

Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams are heading into the third weekend of play in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season.

Here’s a look at some of the results from week 2:

• U14 girls—Playing up an age division, the KU/Junior Heat U14s fell to 3-1 to the Kamloops U15 girls. The lone goal was scored by Megan Crozier when she tapped the ball in off a shot on net by Teghan McCormick after a pass in front from Katrina Laurila.

• U14 boys—Shuswap (Salmon Arm) defeated Kelowna United 3-0 Sunday at Mission sports fields.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring 23 minutes into the game, then tallied again just before half time. In the second half, the KU boys regrouped but SA scored again off a corner kick at 56 minutes. Right at the end of the game, Riley Woolfall made a last attempt to score by beating two players and taking a shot with his left foot. The shot hit the post, then the SA keeper managed to deflect it away.

• U13 boys—The KU/Junior Heat boys played up an age group and fell 3-0 to the Vernon U14 boys. Spencer Osborne had numerous quality saves with Kai Dorin providing great defensive plays, while Mateo Trozzo showed great hustle for the Kelowna side.

In other U13 action, Kamloops defeated Kelowna United 7-0.

• U12 girls—the Kelowna United Warriors kicked off the season with a pair of wins over Vernon and Kamloops. KU goals were scored by Ayla Mulleny (2), Liv Willoughby, Maia Mason and Asia Borg.

• U12 boys—KU Rebels earned two wins over a pair of Kelowna opponents. The Rebels moved the ball and controlled midfield well in the first game with contributions from Josh Rocca, Max Hager, and Kayden Routley. The Titans demonstrated a well played defensive game, with Ty Goruk and Adrien Pastinelli playing well as keepers.

The Rebels second game against U12 boys (Kevin) was a wide-open offensive battle with both teams having several scoring opportunities. The Rebels sealed the game with a late goal from Ben Anderson, after an opening pass from Nash Semeniuk.

The U12 Titans also played against Salmon Arm and came up on the short end of the score. Malachi Dryden, Caleb Banmen, assisted by Gaige Lines, and Greyson Zikmund scored for Kelowna.

• U 11 boys—United (Martin) took on Penticton in the first of two games. Bennett Wheeler and Will Bodenstab back stopped the team with exceptional goalkeeping. Leading the charge on the offensive side was Seth Brown, Myden Collins, Griffin Brown and Lucas Image.

In their second game, United (Martin) battled KU (Dustin). The offense was spread out, with Will Bodenstab, Griffin Brown, Seth Brown, Myden Collins, Liam Gallagher, Brady Hayden, Leighton Martin, Yuvnaaz Sandhu and Bennett Wheeler all scoring goals.

