Kelowna vision-impaired curlers are Canadian champs

It was an extremely close competition but in the end, Kelowna’s visually-impaired curling team came out on top at the Canadian Vision Impaired Championships in Ottawa.

Playing as Team Canada, the Kelowna rink defended its title with a 6-4 win over Team Ontario Friday.

The Kelowna team is skipped by Donna Loewen and also includes lead Bill Mah, second Brian Lechelt, third Frank Costello, sweeper Kent Stewart, coach Dan Martell and guide Carol McAstocker.

Team Alberta claimed the bronze and Saskatchewan was the consolation winner.

The AMI Canadian Vision Impaired Curling Championship is a national curling event held during White Cane Week which is the first week of February every year.

This is the 14th year the Canadian Vision Impaired Championships have been held. Seven teams from six provinces competed.

