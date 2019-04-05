Kelowna volleyball player wins Olds College award

Former Jr Heat Avery Gammel joined the Broncos volleyball in 2017.

Kelowna’s Avery Gammel has impressed in this years season with the Olds College Broncos volleyball.

The former Jr Heat volleyball player won women’s volleyball Athlete of the Year at the 2019 Olds College Awards night.

The Mount Boucherie Secondary graduate joined the Broncos in 2017 after being accepted into the schools Equine Science program.

Gammel had 151 digs this season, along with a 0.27 kills per set average.

