Kelowna welcomes Team Canada for annual fastpitch tournament

Team Canada joins the May Days Fastpitch Tournament May 17

The Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament will host some of the best national talent this year.

Team Canada’s men’s fastpitch team will be joining the tournament as top talent from all over the world, as well as teams coming from as far as Saskatoon, converge to Kelowna for the tournament starting May 17.

With the World Fastpitch Championships coming in June, Team Canada joins the tournament in preparation, as well as holding warm-up camp before the championships start later in the Czech Republic.

A total of eight teams join the May Days tournament for 2019. Local teams Andre’s Athletics and House of Floors Installers from Vernon will play Team Canada, Sooke Loggers, Prince George Kings, Saskatoon Diamondbacks, Lumberjack Giants and Grand Prairie Pirates.

#Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament returns. Team Canada plays 2 exhibition games on May 17 before kicking off tournament play against Andre's Athletics May 18. Full schedule. $15 for weekend passes at King Stadium pic.twitter.com/pwbdug4Ojd — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) May 8, 2019

Mayor Colin Basran will then throw the opening pitch at the opening ceremony May 18 as Team Canada takes on the Athletics.

Weekend passes for the tournament are $15, day passes are $5, and children under 16 are free admission.

Opening ceremony starts May 18 at 6:45 p.m.

More information can be found at the tournament’s Facebook page.

