Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie Jordon Cooke continues his domination of the crease in Canada West.

Cooke has won his third consecutive Canada West Goaltender of the Year award.

Cooke played in 23 games this season for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies where he finished the regular season with a 16-7-0-0 record. Cooke’s .920 save percentage was tops in the league among goalies who played at least 1000 minutes.

Cooke is the first goalie to win the award three consecutive times. He will now be looking to defend his CIS Goalie of the Year award when it’s handed out in two weeks.

The Leduc, Alberta native played in 149 games for the Rockets during his time in Kelowna. He finished his WHL career with a 92-34-4-8 record to go along with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts over that span.

