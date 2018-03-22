Kelowna’s Birker excels at beach game in Florida

Quinci Birker and her partner win beach pair of the week honours in the ASUN Conference

Kelowna’s Quinci Birker has settled in nicely in her freshman season at Stetson University in Florida.

Birker and her playing partner, Rebecca Ingram, have been named the ASUN Conference’s Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week.

Playing at the No. 5 seed, Birker and Ingram won all four matches and eight of their nine sets to help lead Stetson to a 4-0 weekend sweep. On Friday, they posted a 21-13, 21-11 win over the 5 seed from UNCW and a 21-10, 21-8 win over the 5 seed from New Mexico.

On Saturday, Birker and Ingram rallied for a 20-22, 21-18, 15-11 three-set victory over the 5 seed from Florida Atlantic. They then defeated the 5 seed from Houston Baptist 21-12, 21-12 in what proved to be a key point in the Hatters’ 3-2 win.

Birker is a graduate of the KSS Owls senior girls volleyball program and played Canada West last season with her hometown UBC Okanagan Heat varsity team.

The pair are 7-5 in duals this season.

