Kelowna’s Blake, Gay to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Games

Two Kelowna athletes are going to be competing in the Commonwealth Games.

Jerome Blake and John Gay are both taking part in the games in Birmingham, England.

33 athletes in total will be joining Team Canada for the games.

Blake, from the Okanagan Athletics Club, will be taking part in the 4×100 relay race, while Gay will be participated in the 3000-metre steeplechase.

In his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games, Blake earned a silver medal in the 4×100 relay race. Gay also participated in the Tokyo games, making the steeplechase final but he didn’t earn a medal.

“Congratulations to the athletes named today to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games,” said Scott Stevenson, Team Canada’s 2022 Executive Director. “Qualifying for these Games amongst the challenging field was a great accomplishment. With 13 medals won in athletics at the last Commonwealth Games, we know this talented group of athletes will contribute greatly to the Canadian results in athletics this summer.”

On top of the 33 athletes, there are also 10 Paralympic athletes taking part in the games.

“This is a very diverse group of talented athletes who have been selected to this team,” said Carla Nicholls, Athletics Canada Para Head Coach and Lead of Para Performance. “I have no doubt that we will see some incredible performances from this team.”

The Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28 to August 8.

