Tess Critchlow is one of 10 athletes on Canada’s snowboard team for the 2018 Olympic Games. -Image: Canada Snowboard

Kelowna’s Critchlow named to Canadian Olympic team

Two-time national junior champ will compete in snowboard cross in South Korea

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow will compete for her country at next month’s Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Critchlow, 22, who now lives in North Vancouver, was one of 13 athletes named Thursday to Canada’s snowboard team for the 2018 games in Pyeongchang.

Critchlow, who competes in snowboard cross, grew up training and competing at Big White, where she won back-to-back national junior titles in 2013 and 2014.

To date, Critchlow has four career top-10 finishes on the World Cup circuit, highlighted by sixth-place showings in Feldberg, Germany in January 2016 and Bansko, Bulgaria in February 2017.

Her best finish so far in the 2017-18 season was 16th at a World Cup in December in Montafon, Austria.

Critchlow is one of four Kelowna athletes who have been named to Canadian teams for the Olympics.

Kelsey Serwa was named this week to the women’s ski cross team for the third consecutive Olympic Games, while Lake Country’s Ian Deans made the men’s ski cross team as an alternate.

Julia Ransom was one of 10 athletes named Tuesday to Canada’s biathlon team for Pyeongchang.

Kelowna's Critchlow named to Canadian Olympic team

