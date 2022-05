19 Greens had been open since 2013

A Kelowna summertime favourite has sunk its last putt.

19 Greens, located on 2050 Campbell Road, is ‘closed until further notice’, says their website.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out for comment.

A letter from the Westbank First Nation Development Services Office from March says an application for amendment to the land in the area that could include up to 500 new condominiums.

