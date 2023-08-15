(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Kelowna’s Mark Kitts leads after first round at PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

Mark Kitts is the club pro at Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club

In spite of the heat, golfers in the PGA of BC Championship at the Revelstoke Golf Club kept their cool today, posting some impressive scores after the first round of play.

Mark Kitts of the Shadow Ridge Golf Club holds a one-stoke lead over the field at the championship. Kitts, golfing out of Kelowna, shot a 6-under through the first round of play.

READ MORE: PGA of BC Championship underway at the Revelstoke Golf Club

Last years champion Nate Ollis finished one-under-par after the first round, good for 12th place in the field heading into day two.

Revelstoke Golf Club General Manager Dean Jackson finished five-strokes over par after the first day of action, and the club head professional Charles Beneteau finished 14-over-par after 14 holes.

The championship continues tomorrow (Aug. 15) morning.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club earn first ever victory in match against Salmon Arm

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfRevelstoke

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event
Next story
THE MOJ: Former longtime sports broadcaster carving a future in radio news

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

(Eldorado Resort/Submitted)
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort