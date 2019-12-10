The late Grant Sheridan (left) and MindRight founder Myles Mattila (right). Sheridan was a big supporter in Mattila’s MindRight for Athletes Society, which has now partnered up with HeadCheck Health. (Photo: Myles Mattila Family)

Kelowna’s MindRight brings more mental health resources with HeadCheck Health partnership

Myles Mattila’s MindRight for Athletes Society provides peer-to-peer resouces for Okanagan athletes

More accessible mental health resources are being made for young, Okanagan athletes.

The MindRight for Athletes Society has partnered up with HeadCheck Health to make MindRight’s resources available through HeadCheck’s mobile app and online platforms.

MindRight is the passion and creation of Kelowna Chiefs and Okanagan College student Myles Mattila, who has been dedicated to helping young people deal with the stigma of mental illness, especially in the world of sports.

“I believe we have helpful resources available for youth and need to support them to get help if they need it,” said Mattila.

While MindRight focuses on peer-to-peer support for mental health, HeadCheck Health develops software and services for the advancement of concussion reporting and management. The combination of MindRight and HeadCheck Health’s resources will allow young students and athletes to receive optimal care.

Mattila was inspired to provide mental health aid resources in Kelowna and the Okanagan after a friend shared his struggles with mental health and the story of the late Vancouver Canucks’ player Rick Rypien.

“Myles continues to do an incredible job in raising mental health awareness in a way that resonates with young athletes,” said Harrison Brown, CEO of HeadCheck Health.

“We’re happy to provide our platform to support his initiative and make more resources available to athletes and their support network.”

To read more on the collaboration with MindRight and HeadCheck Health, visit headcheckhealth.com/mindright.

