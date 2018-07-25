Kelowna’s Nierfeld to captain Canadians in Miami

Nierfeld makes his eighth international appearance at the ITF Young Seniors World Championships

Kelowna tennis pro Joachim Nierfield (right) will captain Canada’s team at the ITF Young Seniors World Team Championships this October in Florida. -Image: Steven Lin

By Steven Lin

For the eighth time in his career, Kelowna’s Joachim Nierfeld will represent Canada in international tennis.

Nierfeld and his Canadian teammates will compete at the 2018 Young Seniors World Team Championships, Oct. 21 to 26 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“I’m real excited to be representing for Canada to play in team tennis event,” said Nierfeld. “It’s always fun and super competitive to play with players representing many different countries.”

Joachim Nierfeld, a 48-year-old tennis pro and coach, will serve as Canada’s team captain for the third time.

“It’s an honour to be selected as a captain,” he said. “They trust you to make the call and make strategic decisions throughout the play.”

At the last Young Senior World Team Championships, under Nierfeld’s leadership, Team Canada finished a solid third place out of 23 nations.

“I’m hoping we get a seeding, which will enable us to play for the first to sixth spots again,” said Nierfeld. “Top six will be our goal.”

Nierfield’s Canadian teammates are Julien Heine, Ben Hoo and ‎Andrew Oxner, who Nierfeld won the nationals doubles with last summer.

