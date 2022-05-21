Kelowna’s Okanagan FC kick off first home game of the season

Okanagan FC has one win and one draw this season

For the first time since 2019, the Okanagan Football Club senior men’s team is back in action.

Part of the Pacific Coast Soccer League (PCSL), Okanagan FC hasn’t played a full season since their inaugural season in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was cancelled in 2020 while they were only able to play three games in 2021.

They made the playoffs in 2019 after recording six wins, one draw, and seven losses but lost in the semifinals.

The PCSL is an amateur league with 11 teams in both Canada and the United States across the Pacific Northwest, including clubs from Kamloops and Penticton. The majority of players in the league are university athletes and ex-professional players from across North America and Europe.

Through two games this season, Okanagan FC has a draw against the league’s newest team, Port Moody FC, and a win against Khalsa Sporting Club. They’ve outscored their opponents 3-1 and are currently sitting fourth in the standings.

Today (May 21), Okanagan FC plays their first game of the season at home as they welcome Kamloops Rivers FC2 to town. Kick-off is at 5 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

The Okanagan FC senior women’s team season begins on May 28 and their first home game is on June 11.

