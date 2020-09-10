Kelowna’s Okanagan Golf Club named Interior’s top golf facility

A number of professionals in Vernon and Kelowna also awarded regional PGA of BC honours

Kelowna’s Okanagan Golf Club has been crowned the top golf facility in the Interior as the PGA of British Columbia announced its list of 2020 regional award winners Thursday

The annual golf awards are given out in 11 categories, with one club or professional in each category chosen for the Lower Mainland, Kootenays/Northern B.C., Interior and Vancouver Island regions. All regional winners are now in the running for the province-wide award in their category, with the honourees to be announced next month.

The 36-hole course just north of UBCO Okanagan is up against Golden Golf Club, Vancouver’s Point Grey Golf and Country Club and Vancouver Island’s Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community for the province’s Facility of the Year honour.

The club is well represented in the individual categories as well, as Josh Horsthuis and Clay Stothers earned awards for Junior Golf Leader of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Awards were also given to Jason McKinlay and Bruce Vermee of Kelowna’s Harvest Golf Club. Vermee was named this year’s top head professional in the Interior while McKinley got the nod for Class “A” professional of the year.

Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club can boast of James Presnail, who earned the Interior title for Executive Professional of the Year.

Kyla Inanba, apprentice professional at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort, is the Interior’s Teacher of the Year recipient. The certified Titleist Performance Institute instructor joined Predator Ridge after five years of professional play on the Symetra Tour, Australian Ladies Tour and the former Canadian Women’s Tour.

Austin Bosquet of Vernon’s Hillview Golf Course was the Interior’s pick for in the Apprentice Professional of the Year category. Bosquet was named one of PGA BCs top 100 golf professionals last year.

PGA of BC members will vote for their preferred candidate in each category, which will influence the decisions made by the awards program’s final selection committee.

This year’s regional recipients will be honoured during the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Celebration, which will be broadcast online Wednesday, Oct. 14.

